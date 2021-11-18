Christmas on the Square set for December 3

The Clinton County Cooperative Extension Office will once again be hosting Christmas on the Square, Friday, December 3, from 4-6 p.m.

Among some of the activities will be a story book walk, window decorating contest, and Santa and Snowmen games.

There will also be a live nativity scene and stores will remain open for extended hours during the event.

The night will be capped off by the lighting of the community Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the courthouse.

If anyone would like to participate, including businesses, churches, or any group, contact the Extension Office at 606-387-5404.

Starting December 1, Benny the Big Blue Elf will be adding some Christmas mischief to the mix. Benny will be arriving to Albany on December 1, and staying until December 16. After the Christmas Village event on December 16th, he will be returning to the North Pole with Santa. Your job is to locate Benny each day and take a picture with him. Clues about where he is hiding will be posted daily on the Clinton County Extension Office Facebook Page and announced on WANY radio.

The Beny the Elf will only be in that location for 24 hours before being mischievous in a new location.

If you find him, take a picture with. DO NOT TOUCH him or he will loose his magic! On December 17, you will submit all your pictures online to the Clinton County Extension Office Page and use the hashtag #BenytheBigBlueElf.

For the window decorating contest, any business or group around town that would like to participate needs to contact the Extension Office at (606) 387-5404 by November 30.

Winner will be selected by viewer’s choice during the Christmas on the Square event December 3. The theme for this year’s contest is “There’s Snow Place Like Home.”