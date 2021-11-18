Two drug related arrests

Austin D. Edwards



Sidney Foster

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin arrested Austin D. Edwards, 22, of Albany, on November 11, 2021.

Edwards was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth), disorderly conduct 2nd degree.

Edwards was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin arrested Sidney Foster, 49, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, on November 12, 2021.

Foster was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth).

Foster was also served with an indictment warrant out of Clinton County for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth), and public intoxication, also a warrant out of Clinton County District Court.

Foster was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.