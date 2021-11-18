Fans turn out for Meet the Bulldogs

Clinton County basketball fans came out in full force Friday night for the annual Meet the Bulldogs night at Lindle Castle Gymnasium. Spectators also enjoyed a meal before the night’s festivities began.

Several teams were announced during Friday night’s event, including basketball teams and cheerleaders from Clinton County Middle School. Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs took the floor after 7 p.m. to give fans a glimpse of what can be seen this upcoming season. After both teams scrimmaged each other in the blue and white games, five people were inducted into the Wall of Fame, including, at left and in clockwise order, Brittany Flowers (with CCHS Principal Ken Dearborn), Jeff Conner, Stevi Morgan, Gary Abbott and Storm Burchett.







