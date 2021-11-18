included this week

With Meet the Bulldogs now behind us, and Thanksgiving just a week away, that can only mean that high school basketball is just ahead as well.

After a COVID-19 shortened season last year, players, coaches and fans are especially looking forward to this 2021-22 high school basketball season.

With that in mind, the Clinton County News is once again proud to present to our readers this week, our annual preview special section, Big Blue Preview.

Chock full of photos and interviews regarding the teams we will be following this season, we hope you enjoy this early look at the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs.

Go Big Blue !