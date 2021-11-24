County employees to get COVID fund allotment

County employees, both full and part-time, will receive a “one-time” assistance distribution as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic under the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act).

Clinton County Fiscal Court, at its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, November 18, approved the one time pay adjustment. All members were present for the approximate 20 minute meeting.

Near the end of the short session, the court entered into a 10 minute closed session–along with County Treasurer Cindy Thrasher–to discuss personnel.

No action was taken in closed session, but upon returning to open session, Judge/Executive Ricky Craig recommended the one time allotment for full time and part time employees who worked through the pandemic, with the funds to come out of the almost $2 million in ARPA funding the county had received under the Act approved by Congress.

Magistrate Mickey Riddle made the motion, seconded by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, which states, “to give current working employees, as of day of distribution, a one time pay adjustment for hours worked from April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Full-time employees will receive up to $2,500 and part-time employees up to $1,200, which will be based on status ratio of hours.”

The motion also stipulates the time of payout will be set at a future fiscal court meeting.

Judge Craig reiterated that these funds are based on ARPA and IRS restrictions, which allows for employee assistance due to the pandemic. All states and counties across the country were awarded a certain amount of federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The remainder of the brief regular meeting included only routine items of business and discussion.

The court first acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report and voted unanimously to approve the monthly report, also on a motion by Riddle.

On a motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell, they approved paying claims and bills by unanimous vote and on separate motions, approved three cash transfers.

The transfers, all from the Occupational checking account, totaled $95,000. Judge Craig noted that the transfers covered payroll for the period covering the remainder of the month for employees, since the courthouse would be closed the remainder of this week (Thursday through Saturday) for the Thanksgiving holiday period.)

On motions by Magistrates Jerry Lowhorn, Riddle and Ray Marcum, respectively, the court approved transfers in the amounts of $45,000 to the jail, $35,000 to the general and $15,000 to the ambulance checking accounts.

The court then unanimously voted, on a motion by Magistrate Russell, to accept Huddleston Way, located in the first magisterial district, into the county road system.

There was one slightly split vote during the meeting, that coming during the reappointment of two (of four total) members to serve on the Clinton County Extension Service Board.

The two reappointments that had apparently been recommended by the board included Dr. C.R. Daley and Jim Delk. The other two members of that board include Brandon Pharis and Ritchie Burchett.

Magistrate Russell made the motion to approve the two appointments, which passed on a 5-1 vote, with magistrates Terry Buster, Ferguson, Riddle and Marcum voting in favor and Magistrate Lowhorn voting no.

Judge Craig also reported to the court that the county road crew had just finished its fifth and final mowing for the season.

The judge, court members and Sheriff Jeff Vincent noted the road department had received several compliments from residents about the way they kept county roads mowed and bushes and limbs cleared from roadways this moving season.

Prior to adjourning, Magistrate Ferguson also thanked everyone for their concerns about his recent health issues.

Also, Judge Craig announced the annual employee Christmas dinner, following the 2020 pandemic year, would be held this year on Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, December 16, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the general public.