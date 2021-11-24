Mason drops second children’s book just in time for Christmas

Local author and cartoonist Alison Mason stopped by the Clinton County News Monday morning to show off her newest children’s book featuring her favorite cartoon characters, Rudy and Trevor.

Rudy’s Best Christmas Present Ever is Mason’s second in the series of children’s books, and this one is out and ready for purchase, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Mason is the daughter of Dale and Valarie Mason and the granddaughter of Oris and Shirley Shelton and Jerry and Janice Mason.

For just over a year now, Mason has also been a contributing cartoonist for the Clinton County News, drawing a weekly comic strip titled The Adventures of Rudy and Trevor.

Centered around two comical mice who are friends, roommates and at times, adversaries, the comic strip, her first book and now her Christmas themed book, all focus on the lives of Rudy and Trevor.

During an earlier interview with the Clinton County News when she released her first book in August, Mason said that while writing has become an important piece of her life, drawing was her first love and Rudy became a special character in her career for a particular reason.

“Rudy was the first character I’ve ever drawn without help from a reference photo, so I knew he was something special,” Mason said.

Rudy’s Best Christmas Present Ever is currently available from Amazon ($12.95).

Her previous book was also available during a book signing appearance at the Clinton County Public Library, and while she said Monday that she hasn’t made plans for a follow-up signing event at the local library, she is planning on making an appearance and having the Christmas book available at the upcoming Christmas on the Square event Friday, December 3, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Clinton County artist and author Alison Mason and her newest self-published book, Rudy’s Best Christmas Present Ever.