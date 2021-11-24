Clinton case numbers

continue downward

The number of COVID-19 cases among Clinton County residents continue on a downward trend during the past week, according to the reports coming out of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

For the second week in a row, the number of cases that were released among Clinton County patients, outnumbered the new cases announced in the past week by the LCDHD, although only slightly.

Clinton County had 27 new cases added to its case numbers during the most recent seven day reporting period of last Tuesday through this Monday, while during that same time frame, 28 cases were released.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 25 active cases among Clinton County patients.

Those numbers continued to show that one patient was being treated in an area hospital, leaving 24 patients classified as being home isolated.

There were no new deaths reported among Clinton County patients during the past week, according to the LCDHD.

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County has seen 2,356 known cases of COVID-19 among the 10,218 residents who live here.

There have been 35 known deaths of Clinton county residents that have been directly attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another positive statistic from the last seven days of reporting is that the rate of citizens being vaccinated continues to rise, although slower than many health officials would like to see.

During the past week there have been 40 Clinton County residents who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health, there were 4,291 Clinton County residents who had been vaccinated prior to last Tuesday, and with the 40 additional vaccinated residents some 4,331 have now been vaccinated, or 42.39 percent of the total local population.

The Cabinet figures also show that 4,206 Clinton County residents over the age of 18, or 53 percent have been vaccinated, while 1,412, or nearly 70 percent of residents 65 years of age or older have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 25 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 64 (7), Casey 18 (5), Cumberland 14 (2), Green 8 (6), McCreary 48 (11), Pulaski 162 (27), Russell 37 (5), Taylor 57 (8), Wayne 35 (9).

As of Tuesday morning, the 10 county LCDHD district was reporting 468 active cases, an increase of 144 cases across the district compared to last week’s total cases, with 81 patients being treated in area hospitals and 387 on home isolation.

To date, there have been 42,094 total cases of COVID-19 within the LCDHD district since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 701 deaths.