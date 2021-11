[Editor’s note: The students from Ms. Casey Creekmore, Ms. Tammy Ferguson, Ms. Lezlee Young, Ms. Brandy, Ms. Jamie, Ms. Janet, and Ms. April Cowan’s pre-school classes have a lot to be thankful for.

To prove it, they shared it with our readers this Thanksgiving week. Happy Thanksgiving, from the staff at the Clinton County News – and the students from these pre-school classes.]

I am Thankful Letters..

Ms. Casey Creekmore and Ms. Tammy Ferguson’s Morning Preschool Class

Lynnex Sawyers- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my little brother, my teachers, school, Legos, the rest of my family and my friends.

Grady Martin- I am thankful for my brother, my cats and everything!

Rhett Soma- I am thankful for dinosaurs, Spider-Man and my family.

Gracie Sinclair- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my brother, sister and the rest of my family.

Paxton Perrin- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my sisters and my family.

Jazmine Shaw- I am thankful for God, Mommy, Daddy, Santa, my brothers and the rest of my family.

Ravyn Creekmore- I am thankful for my brother, Mommy, Daddy, Bailee, Bentley, Yaya, Pa, Great -Nannie, Nanny and Bluey.

Felicity Clark- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my brothers, sister and the rest of my family.

Nash Riddle- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Kai, Lynnex, Christian, all my family and my friends.

Raylan Wilson- I am thankful for Momma, Daddy, Bubby, Mimi all my family and my friends.

Kai Riddle- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Nash, Chris and my family and friends.

Colton Dolen- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Iris, Alex, Carol, Kaylee, Corie, Uncle Eric, Isabelle, Lily and all of my grandparents.

Caylee Reid- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Camden and all of my friends.

Bailee Parrigin- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Bentley, Mamaw and all my animals.

Londyn Kate Mason- I am thankful for my mommy, Jaxon, Camo, my friend Kylie, Nanaw and Daddy.

Mia Aaron- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Brother, my animals and school.

Carly Hummel- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Brother, Sister and my friends.

Jase Hill- I am thankful for my family and friends. Haven Marcum- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy and Allie.

Ms. Casey Creekmore and

Ms. Tammy Ferguson’s Afternoon Preschool Class

Jaxson Skipworth- I am thankful for Mommy, my dog, school, my sister and Daddy.

Aryannah Melton- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Noni, Jaycee, Megan, Mimi, Pa, Alivia, Kaden and the rest of my family.

James Marcum- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my family and my friends.

Austin McGaw- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Bennett, Grayson and all of my family.

Grayson McGaw- I am thankful for all my family.

Gabe Marcum- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Ian and Damon.

Athena Raggo- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Troy and my animals.

Serenity Catron- I am thankful for my family.

Carson Perdue- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, Grandpa, Nana Debbie, Willow and the rest of my family.

Audree Groce- I am thankful for Mommy, Daddy, my sister, brother, my teachers and my friends.

Aiyana Fultz- I am thankful for my family and my animals.

Ms. Jamie Cooksey’s and Ms. Janet’s Morning Preschool Class

I am thankful for my parents, pa, sissy, and Mama. Alaina Botts

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my nana, my sissy, my aunt and baby Tuck.

Carsyn Choate

I am thankful for my family and my toys.

Claire Dalton

I am thankful my cat, my family, my home, my aunt Keisha and Lamon.

Titus Davidson

I am thankful for my dog, my car, my house, my cat, and my family.

Alyssa Groce

I am thankful for my family, her new baby sister, Jesus, my dolls, the T.V. and the Christmas tree.

Evie Lee Guthrie

I am thankful for my mom and dad and all the family and my Lightning McQueen.

Lillian Johnson

I am thankful for my daddy, my mom, my sister, my grandpa, and my grandma.

Emma Kempton

I am thankful for my family, mommy, Kannon, Lily, sissy, Dustin and Edin, they’re my best friends.

Abel Meadors

I am thankful for staying home, staying at school, staying at Pa’s house, and my family.

Korbin Myers

I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my dog and my sisters.

Sadie Jo Oliver

I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, and sister and my teachers, and my baseball coach.

Steven Padron

I am thankful for my family, my grandpa, my nana and pa, my house, my teachers, my school and my friends.

Jenna Patrick

I am thankful for my mom and dad and brother.

Gracie Pierce

I am thankful for my mommy, toys from Santa, my daddy, and Jonah, and my teacher.

Josiah Richardson

I am thankful for my mom, my grandma, my dad, and my brother and sister.

Layla Tallent

I am thankful for my mom, and dad, my sister, Bubby, Nannie, Papaw.

Nova Tallent

Ms. Jamie and Ms. Janet are thankful for their families and Sadie Jo, Steven, Jenna, Gracie, Josiah, Layla, Nova, Alaina, Carsyn, Claire, Titus, Alyssa, Evie Lee, Lillian, Emma, Abel, and Korbin.

Ms. Lezlee Young’s and Ms. Brandy’s and Ms. Jamie’s and Ms. Janet’s Afternoon Preschool Class

I am thankful for my momma, daddy, toys, french fries, and school.

-Luke Ledbetter

I am thankful for my family, my toys, and McDonalds.

-Mila Daffron

I am thankful for my family, friends, a lot of my toys, and the grocery store.

-Mazzy Daffron

I am thankful for my sister, my grandma, my family, chocolate, and Walmart.

-Kennedy Guffey

I am thankful for my family, toys, and cookies. -Raven Brown

I am thankful for my family, Aunt Chrissy, chicken noodle soup, and Walmart. -Brooklynn Feaster

I am thankful for my mommy, Brody, toys, carrots, and school.

-Jace Norris

I am thankful for my mommy, daddy, friends, and my snacks.

-Mason Braswell

I am thankful for my family, the water park, chicken legs, and dolls. -Jayleigh Craig

I am thankful for my mom, dad, church and dogs. -Lynnox Boils

I am thankful for my mom, dad, teachers, people, pepaw, memaw, and slides. -Harper Pharis

Ms. April Cowan’s Preschool Classes:

I’m thankful for…..

I’m thankful for toys!

-Amelia Abbott

I am thankful for cookies!

– Adrianne Anaya

I am thankful for my baby brother!

-=Alexander Anaya

I’m thankful for thanksgiving!

– Canaan Brown

I am thankful for my family!

– Serenity Brown

I am thankful for Nana, Pappy, Nan and Pa.

-Will Brown

I am thankful for my family and my mom!

-Marleigh Carrera

I am thankful for my mom because she cooks me all the food I like!

-Summer Claywell

I am thankful for turkey because I like it!

-Zelda Earwood

I am thankful for candy because I love candy!

-Jayden Galipo

I am thankful for my momma, my toys, my sissy, and my daddy.

-Wyatt Garner

I am thankful for mommy, daddy, Beau, Baby Rip, Shay, Alexa, and church.

-Mila Garrett

I’m thankful for my mommy, my daddy, and my Jace!

– Chip Griffin

I am thankful for my family, the Lord, Jesus, my care team, school, friends and love.

– Cayleb Hamner

I am thankful for puppies because they are cute and tiny.

– Aisha Khalif

I’m thankful for my toys.

-Payten Hicks

I am thankful for mommy because she takes care of me!

– Evelyn Lopez

I am thankful for candy, family, friends, food, and a home!

– Cesar Mejia-Oliva

I am thankful for my teacher, my friends in my class, mommy, daddy and Nova!

– Aspen Polston

I am thankful for mommy because she is a good mommy!

-Manelyk Villatoro-Argueta

I am thankful for my brother, sister, and Poppa!

-Damon Wilson