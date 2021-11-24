Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Roundball start is now just days away

One more big meal, and we’re ready to start this 2021-22 basketball season.

The Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs will both hit the floor for the first outing of the season next Monday night, traveling half-way across the region to Scottsville, Kentucky, for the double header action against the Lady Patriots and Patriots.

Tip-off for girls’ action will be at 6:00 p.m., followed by the boys’ game getting underway at about 7:30 p.m.

Tip-off will be just that – mostly

The reference above to the “tip-off” starting time for next week’s season opener, will be just that once again.

After a year of COVID-19 coin flips to determine which team had possession of the basketball at the start of each game, this season we will once again return to the traditional center-court “tip-off” to get things started.

Mostly a concern of the officials when that rule was implemented during the 2020-21 season in that many officials didn’t relish being in the middle of 10 sweaty, unvaccinated high school players for several seconds. This year we’ll return to the traditional jump to get things underway.

Mike Beard, who is the acting CCHS Athletic Director, for awhile, anyway, tells me he believes there is a provision he remembers seeing that says if an entire officiating crew wants to take a game back to a coin flip – probably meaning none of the three are comfortable with the jump ball situation, then we could see a coin flip from time to time.

Returning to some form of normalcy – even slowly, is welcome.

Take note if you are headed to Scottsville

Acting CCHS Athletic Director Mike Beard let us know last week that a message he received from Allen County – Scottsville High School noted that there would be no on-site ticket sales again this season at that high school.

Fans wishing to attend the game need to purchase admission tickets before hand ($5 each) by heading to the following site: https://gofan.co/app/events/464493

Beard also noted that there would be in – person ticket sales at Clinton County home games this season.

CCHS pocket schedules included in this week’s NEWS

Take a close look at the group of inserts included in this week’s Clinton County News, and you’ll find (hopefully) a pocket version schedule for this CCHS girls and boys’ varsity basketball season.

A much fuller and more complete schedule than the COVID-19 version that we suffered through last year.

Thanks again to the sponsors of these 2021-22 pocket schedules, First and Farmers National Bank, The Medical Center at Albany and Horizon Day Health Care.

If anyone missed getting a schedule this week, or if you need more, stop by the Clinton County News and we’ll hand you more.

Happy Thanksgiving – then let’s play some ball !