According to C.C.H.S. Acting Athletic Director Mike Beard, Allen County Scottsville High School will be offering no on site ticket sales at ACS this season. Fans planning on attending the game will need to go to the following site in order to purchase tickets online. Admission is $5 (kids 6 and up must purchase a ticket).

https://gofan.co/app/events/464493

The girls’ varsity game begins at 6:00 p.m. and boys’ game around 7:30 p.m.