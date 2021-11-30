Dawgs begin season with a W





The Clinton County Bulldogs got started in the right direction Monday night, defeating in-region rival Allen County/Scottsville, 60-42, to open the 2021-2022 season.

Five seniors took the floor for the opening tip for the Bulldogs and played the first eight minutes on a mission, leading 16-4 after one.

During the second quarter, Clinton County went cold as Allen County/Scottsville went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to six, 16-10.

With 5:10 on the clock, Blake Melton connected on his third of four three pointers for the half to put the Dawgs on top by nine, 19-10.

The Patriots scored at the 4:29 mark, but Nick Delk added a basket to add cushion to the Dawgs’ lead, 21-12.

Melton hit his fourth three pointer from way behind the three point line to give the Dawgs a 10 point lead, 24-14.

The remaining 2:32 was back and forth on both sides of the floor and the Dawgs went in to the locker room at the half with a 10 point lead, 30-20.

Clinton County started the second half off on the wrong foot as Allen County/Scottsville went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to two points, 30-28.

A basket by Braden Stockton and a free throw by Cohen Davis put the Dawgs back up by five points with 4:31 on the clock.

The Dawgs then went on a 7-1 run to lead by nine with less than a minute remaining in the period, 40-31.

Allen County/Scottsville scored the last basket of the third quarter to trail the Dawgs by seven points, 40-33.

The final quarter was all Clinton County as the Dawgs outscored the Patriots 20-9.

As the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County had picked up its first win of the season, 60-42.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Delk 19

Melton 14

Hay 10

Cross 5

Stockton 4

Young 3

Nuetzman 2

Dearborn 2

Davis 1

Clinton County will be back in action on Friday night for the second game of a girls’/boys’ double header against Franklin-Simpson.

Nick Delk went up for a shot and was fouled during the first half of Monday night’s game against Allen County.

Cole Nuetzman made an easy two in the first half Monday night. Clinton County won the game, 60-42.