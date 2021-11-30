, 76, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was born in New Castle, Indiana, the daughter of Gilbert Lee and Georgia Katherine Lee Kennedy. She was of the Baptist faith, member of Green Hill Baptist Church, member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a factory employee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce Kennedy.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer David Neal, of Monticello, Kentucky; sons, Elmer David (Nancy) Neal, Jr., of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Anthony Gilbert (Sherry) Neal of Monticello, Kentucky; siblings, Mollie Koontz of Monticello, Kentucky, Patsy Perdue of Alpha, Kentucky, Polly (Mike) Stinson of Monticello, Kentucky, Jerry Ben Kennedy of Windy, Kentucky; grandchildren, Devon Neal, Hannah Jones, Tara Marklin, Sherilyn Slagle, Sheralee Warinner,;eight great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Neal officiating.

Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.

News-Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Donna Lee Kennedy Neal