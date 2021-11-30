Elizabeth Gayle “Libby” Bruton Norris, 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of James Nile and Ineese Davis Bruton. She was of the Methodist faith, member of Liberty United Methodist Church, was a member of the first Nursing Class at Western Kentucky University in 1966, and worked in nursing for thirty-three years.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her sister, Dixie Bruton Riddle.

She is survived by her husband, William C. “Bill” Norris of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Amanda Mandy Bell of Monticello, Kentucky, Amy (Pat) Proffitt of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jenny (Clint) Boyett of Cookeville, Tennessee; sibling, Steve (Bobbie) Bruton of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kari Proffitt, Evan Proffitt, Tori Perkins, Tanner Bell, Taylor Bell, Ryleigh Boyett, Jackson Boyett; one great-grandson, and several other relatives.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Neil Janes,and Bro. Nicki Richards officiating.

Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Liberty Cemetery, C/O Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, 209 Keen St., Burkesville, Kentucky 42717, in Mrs. Norris’ memory.

