Lila Faye Baker Gibson, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of James Euell and Hassie Dean Cooper Baker. She was of the Baptist faith, member of Bright Idea Missionary Baptist Church, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Baker and Dickie Baker.

She is survived by her children, Tabitha Gibson Hammond and Kennith B. (Jessica) Gibson, both of Albany; a sister, Judith (Frank) Olson of Florida, grandchildren, Heather Gibson, Kennith Lee Gibson, James Hammond, Michael B. Gibson; great-grandchildren, Tamara Dicken, Jolynn Dicken; special friend, Donald K. Gibson.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Carl Cross officiating.

Burial followed in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky,was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.