Clinton case numbers increase, one new death

The number of current active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County saw a slight increase in the past seven days, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s daily reports to the media and the public.

With last week’s Thanksgiving holiday resulting in a reduction in the days the agency released new reports, there were only three days of test reports in the previous seven days, as no reports were released last Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Clinton County had 37 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total numbers during the most recent seven day reporting period of last Tuesday through Monday of this week.

During that same period, the agency reported that 31 cases had been released from the active case totals.

Unfortunately, that included one case that had resulted in the death of a patient suffering from the COVID-19 disease.

The Clinton County death came as the result of a state audit of death certificates which found 11 previously unreported COVID related deaths among the 10 county LCDHD area.

The only other information given regarding the Clinton County death was that the patient had been unvaccinated.

The news of the most recent Clinton County COVID related death brings the total number of Clinton County patients who have died from the disease to 36.

As of Tuesday morning of this week, November 30, Clinton County had 30 total active cases among its population

Clinton County has seen 2,393 known cases of COVID-19 among the 10,218 residents who live here, the Census number used for the Clinton County baseline.

Clinton County’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 continued to rise slightly during the week as well, with the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health reporting that eight additional residents here received vaccinations.

Those new vaccinated citizens raised the Clinton County rate to 42.46 percent and brought the total number of local vaccinated citizens to 4,339.

The vaccination figures released on Tuesday morning by the Cabinet also noted that among Clinton County residents who are 65 years old or older, 1,414 have received the vaccination, or 70.07 percent.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 30 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 55 (8), Casey 19 (4), Cumberland 25 (3), Green 14 (6), McCreary 26 (11), Pulaski 115 (29), Russell 31 (5), Taylor 46 (8), Wayne 41 (8).

As of Tuesday morning, the 10 county LCDHD district was reporting 402 active cases, an decrease of 66 cases across the district compared to last week’s total cases, with 83 patients being treated in area hospitals and 319 on home isolation.

To date, there have been 42,531 total cases of COVID-19 within the LCDHD district since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 728 deaths.