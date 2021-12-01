Candidates continue to file for ’22

People declaring their candidacy for a variety of offices that will be on the May and/or November 2022 election ballot continued over the past week as an unofficial nine new candidates tossed their hats into the ring.

Three of those filing include candidates for local county related offices, while a half dozen others were either state, federal, or judicially related races

The latter six candidates include those who generally file with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. The new candidates now bring the total to approximately 40 names which will appear on the May and /or November ballot that Clinton County voters will take part in.

The three local candidates who filed last week–all Republicans–include Lonnie Scott, who is the first candidate to file for the office of Clinton County Coroner. Bobby Thurman became the third candidate for Magistrate in District 4, comprised of the Neathery-Cave Springs and Highway precincts, and Ronnie Thrasher filed for Constable of the 4th District.

Other candidates who had filed with the Secretary of State through early Monday morning of this week include two Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate. They are Charles Booker and John Merrill. The seat is currently held by incumbent Republican Rand Paul.

In the race for U.S. House of Representatives-First Congressional District, Republican David L. Sharp has filed for that seat, which is currently held by incumbent Republican James Comer of Monroe County.

In the race for 83rd District State Representative, incumbent Joshua Branscum of Russell County has filed.

In non-partisan judicial races, Jacqueline Caldwell has filed for Judge of the Court of Appeals District 3 — Division 1 and James H. Lambert has filed for the same Court of Appeals in Division 2.

One of the two District Judges of the 40th Judicial Circuit, Scarlett Latham, had filed earlier and it should be clarified she is the Division One judge of the circuit comprised of Clinton, Russell and Wayne counties.

As of Monday morning of this week, there were still no candidates filing for 16th District State Senate, a seat currently held by Republican Max Wise of Campbellsville; 40th Judicial Circuit Judge, comprised of Clinton, Monroe and Cumberland counties, a non-partisan seat held by David L. Williams; and, 40th Judicial District Judge of Division 2, currently held by James “Mike” Lawson of Albany.

Candidates seeking offices that will appear on the May 17 primary ballot have just over a month left to declare their candidacy, while non-partisan races, such as city-wide and school board, have until early June of next year, but can file at any time.

Also a reminder, any person wishing to change their political party affiliation in time to cast a ballot in their new party next May have until December 31 to switch.

The NEWS will keep readers updated weekly on new local candidates and periodically through the January 7 deadline period of candidates running in state, federal and judicial races.