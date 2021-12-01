Clinton native charged in Russell murder

Jordan Coffey located, arrested in Cookeville, Tennessee

A Clinton County native, who is currently a Russell County resident, has been charged in a murder investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Nick Hale, detectives from Kentucky State Police Post 15 are conducting a murder investigation in Russell County, Kentucky.

During the investigation, Clinton County native Jordan Coffey, who is now listed as a Russell Springs resident, was located in Cookeville, Tennessee, and arrested there.

On Friday, November, 26, 2021 at approximately 12:52 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 15 was notified by the Russell Springs Police Department requesting assistance with an investigation of a deceased male found outside his camper with apparent stab wounds.

The body was discovered at the Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

The victim was identified as Glenn Coffey, 38, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, and was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner.

Eagles Nest RV Park is located on U.S. 127, in Russell Springs, about two miles south of the Cumberland Parkway.

Through investigation, detectives were able to discover there had been a dispute between the victim and his spouse, Jordan Coffey, 27, of Russell Springs, Kentucky.

A warrant was obtained and Jordan Coffey was located and arrested in Cookeville, Tennessee, by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and lodged in the Putnam County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective Nick Davis.

Detective Davis was assisted by other KSP personnel, Russell Springs Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.