Grand jury true bills released

Clinton County Grand Jury indictments have been released, and as previously reported by the Clinton County News, those indictments included a 152 count indictment by a local grand jury for alleged sex related offenses involving minor children.

Chris Thrasher, 39, of Albany, was charged by the Clinton County Grand Jury of 152 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. The true bills were handed down on November 4.

The alleged offenses occurred over a period of time ranging from October of 2012 through January of this year.

Thrasher was located and arrested at his residence on November 5 by investigating officer Trooper Jason Warinner. The charges, arrest and indictment followed an investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 15.

During the time of his arrest, he was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

Trooper Warinner presented testimony to the grand jury during their proceedings early last month.

According to court records, Thrasher is due to be arraigned on the charges Monday, December 13.

The grand jury also convened on October 14 and handed down the following true bills.

* Bobby R. Phillips, the alleged offenses of assault first degree (Class B felony); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Class D felony); and two counts of persistent felony offender first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 18.

* Summer L. Sexton, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance third degree; and, possession of a controlled substance first degree–methamphetamine (Class D felony). The alleged offenses having occurred on or about June 23.

* William Perdue, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree–methamphetamine (Class D felony). The alleged offense having occurred on or about September 15.

* Ricky D. Jones, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree–methamphetamine (Class D felony). The alleged offense having occurred on or about September 23.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)