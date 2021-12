Albany Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Director Sherry Poore is shown above presenting gift certificates from Duo Broadband to the two winners of a promotion donated to the Chamber in connection with the recent SHOP weekend held after Thanksgiving. In the above photo, Clinton County News Editor Al Gibson accepts one of the $150 certificates, while in the photo below, Lamon Hubbs, owner/manager of LT’s Fireworks, Majors Pizza, and Outdoor Ad Service is shown accepting his certificate.