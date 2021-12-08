How to buy tickets to the 2021-22 KHSAA State Competitive Cheer Championship

The 2021-22 Kentucky State High School Athletic Association State Competitive Cheer Championship competition is slated to be held Friday, and Saturday, December 10 and 11, at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky.

As with all previous rounds and all KHSAA state championship events, all ticketing is 100 percent digital through KHSAA ticketing partner Gofan.

There will be no onsite cash or credit card machine sales. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of the competition date.

If a fan arrives onsite without a ticket, they will have to purchase using their smartphone and credit card. The KHSAA staff will have flyers and information boards posted at the front gate that will have a QR code that fans can scan to purchase tickets on site.

If their device isn’t compatible with QR codes, they can open a mobile browser and go to khsaatickets.org.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to arrival to speed up entry and avoid any potential frustrations.

Cell phone signal at George Rogers Clark High School is poor – all the more reason to purchase in advance.

There will be open, public wifi available to aid fans in both the purchase and redemption of tickets on site.

Here is a direct link to purchase tickets to your competition:

https://gofan.co/app/events/427413?schoolId=KHSAA