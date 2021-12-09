, 63, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church and a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206.

He was the son of the late Selbert and Ermon Byers, and was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Marion Piercey, and two brothers, J.T. Byers and Arthur Byers.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Ruth Byers; one daughter, Stacy (Matt) Smith, all of Albany; four sisters, Nadine (Don) Dalton, of New Castle, Indiana, Elaine (Joe) Craft, of Somerset; Mary (Larry) Brown, and Lois (Bobby) Thrasher, all of Albany; two brothers, Earl (Susan) Byers, of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Weldon (Marilyn) Byers, of Albany; two brothers-in-law: Ricky (Margaret) Norris and Bobby Norris, Jr.

Services were held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown officiating.

Burial, with Masonic Rites, followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Stevie Gale Byers