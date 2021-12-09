Helen Byers, 92, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

She was the daughter of the late James Pleas and Fetney Evans Beaty.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Byers; five siblings, Roxie Beaty, Nina Beaty, Anna Lee Savage, Cecil Cowan, and Othel Beaty.

She is survived by a daughter, Faye (the late Bobby) Wallace of Clarksville, Tennessee; a son, Billy (Debbie) Byers; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating.

Burial followed in Central Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.