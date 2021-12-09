Elijah James Miller, infant son of DaKota Bowman Miller and Taylor Nicole Owens of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-great-grandmothers, Louise Edwards and Nona Riddle, paternal grandfather, James Miller, paternal great-grandparents, James Russell and Vera Delphine Shaw.

He is survived by his parents, Taylor Nicole Owens and DaKota Miller of Albany, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Sarah (Steven) Thomason of Albany, Kentucky; maternal grandfather, Ryan Owens of Monticello, Kentucky; paternal grandmother, Schonia Dicken of Burkesville, Kentucky; aunt, Addison Owens; uncles, Patrick Dicken, Johnathan Dicken; great-uncle, Mike (Carla) Shaw, along with several cousins and many other family members.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Nick Catron officiating.

Burial was in the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.