Rosie Lee Malone Conner, 91, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clinton County Care and Rehab Center, in Albany, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of James W. “Jake” and Cora D. Kearney Malone. She was of the Protestant faith and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special friend, Geneta Butler; children, Billy Gray Conner, Wendell Lee Conner, and Cindy Ann Feekes; siblings, James Malone, Edith Griffin, infant daughter, Ruby Malone, Floyd Malone, Corine Burchett.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Geneva Conner Boils of Albany, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Kristen (Jordan) Conner of Charleston, South Carolina; son-in-law, Bill Feekes of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; daughter, Drendy (Greg) Summers of Albany, Kentucky; sister, Lorene Brown of Albany, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.