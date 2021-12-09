Wilma L. McDaniels, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

She was the wife of the late Ed McDaniel.

She is survived by her children, Tabitha (Loren) Rendant, of Indiana, Kent (Kerri) McDaniel, and Shaun McDaniel, all of Albany; a daughter-in-law, Shelia McDaniel; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services were held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Amazing Grace Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.