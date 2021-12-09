James L. Smith, Sr., 61, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Norton Hospital.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Eugene and Mavis Smith. He was a man of many skills, including carpentry and electrical.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister.

He is survived by his wife, Roxy Smith; nine children, Jeremy McNew, Jennifer (Matt) Stepien, Jessica Smith, James (Sammie Dyer) Smith, Jr., Mike Weber, Ryan (Julie Burchett) Weber, John (Haleigh Guffey) Smith, Cody (Kelly Shelton) Smith, and Ashley (Wayne) Stearns. He had 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, all of Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.