Cheri Denise Sexton, 60, of Albany, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jodie Sexton, a daughter, Amanda Diane Troxell, and a brother, Richard Sexton; and an aunt, Helen Ferguson.

She is survived by her special friend, David A. Thrasher, of Albany; her father and step-mother, Glenn and Karen Sexton, of Lewisville, Indiana; a grandchild, Macey Groce, of Albany; an uncle, Rex Ferguson; along with several aunts.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home.

Visitation will be after 12:00 noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.