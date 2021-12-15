Dawgs remain perfect at 4-0





The Clinton County Bulldogs stay perfect in its season by picking up two more wins last week, the first of which came at home against Monroe County and the second came on the road in the Hornet’s Nest of Metcalfe County.

The Dawgs move to 4-0 on the year with the two wins.

Clinton County 57

Metcalfe County 52

The last time Clinton County went up against Metcalfe County was on March 18, 2021, in the finals of the 16th District Championship.

Clinton County lost that game, 70-64, but took a little revenge Friday night as the Dawgs defeated the Hornets, 57-52.

Friday night’s game was no walk in the park for the Bulldogs, as scores were tied at eight with 3:50 on the clock in the first quarter.

Two baskets for the Dawgs and one for the Hornets saw Clinton County up by two with 2:05 remaining, 12-10.

Metcalfe County then put together a 6-0 run to finish the quarter with a four point lead, 16-12.

The Hornets continued its run in the second quarter, with a field goal for a six point lead, 18-12. After a long dry spell, Cohen Davis added a basket to the Dawgs’ side, 18-14, then took a charge to swing the momentum towards Clinton County’s side.

From that point, Blake Melton, Cole Nuetzman and Bryson Cross each added a basket for a 6-0 run and a 21-18 lead with 4:50 on the clock.

Metcalfe responded with one made free throw, but Cross added two free throws of his own for a 23-19 lead.

The Hornets scored from the line again with one of two, but a field goal by Clinton County put the Dawgs up by five, 25-20.

The Hornets scored on back-to-back trips to cut the lead to one, but Melton made two from the line to give the Dawgs the lead at the half, 27-24.

During the second half, Clinton County lost the lead early when the Hornets went on a 8-0 run for a five point lead, 32-27.

Nick Delk went to the line at the 5:37 mark and hit one of two, but then Metcalfe County added a field goal for a six point lead, 34-28.

Eli Dearborn laid in a basket to cut the lead to four points, but Metcalfe answered again with a three pointer to lead, 37-30.

Melton added a basket at the 2:25 mark, 37-32.

The remaining time in the quarter was spent at the foul line for both teams as Clinton County hit four while Metcalfe only hit two for a third quarter score of 39-36 Metcalfe County.

Things picked up for Clinton County in the fourth quarter as the game got tied with a three pointer to open the period.

Metcalfe County took back the lead on a field goal, but Davis made two of his game high 16 points with 5:50 on the clock to tie the game at 41.

The Hornets went to the line at the 5:01 mark to hit one of two, but a three pointer by the Dawgs gave Clinton County a two point lead with four minutes to play, 44-42.

A trip to the foul line for the Hornets cut the Dawgs’ lead to one point, but a layup by Davis put the Dawgs up by three points, 46-43.

In the final minutes of play, Clinton County went up by five, 50-45, but Metcalfe County’s three pointer cut that lead to only two with 1:20 on the clock, 50-48.

Clinton County then went to the foul line three times, hitting four of six from the line for a 54-49 lead with 17 seconds remaining.

Metcalfe County hit a three pointer with 10 seconds remaining to cut the lead to two points, 54-52, and immediately fouled to stop the clock.

The foul sent Cross to the line, where he hit one of two to put the Dawgs up by three, 55-52. Cross then stole the ball and got fouled again, sending him to the line.

Cross dropped both in for a final score of 57-52.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Davis 16

Cross 13

Melton 11

Delk 8

Nuetzman 4

Hay 3

Dearborn 2

Clinton County 85

Monroe County 63

The Dawgs took on Monroe County last Tuesday night at The Castle in what started out as a slow game for the Dawgs.

Clinton County jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a basket by Delk and a three pointer by Cross.

Monroe County came back with a field goal, but Cole Nuetzman made a basket and was fouled, sending him to the line, where he made the three point play for an 8-3 lead.

It wasn’t until the 1:48 mark when Monroe County tied the score at 12. Davis responded with a field goal to put the Dawgs up by two points, but a three pointer by Monroe County gave the Falcons a three point lead with one minute remaining in the first quarter.

By the time the first quarter had ended, both teams had made shots from the foul line and Cannon Young made a basket with time expiring to tie the score at 17.

The second quarter went much better than the first for the Dawgs as Clinton County jumped out with an 11-2 run for a 28-19 lead.

Delk made a steal at the 3:50 mark and drove down for a two handed slam, giving the Dawgs a 30-21 lead.

Adam Hay scored at the 3:10 mark and Delk finished out the quarter with a field goal to give the Dawgs a 34-28 lead at the half.

Clinton County came out after halftime and continued to control the game, putting up 13-6 for a 47-32 lead at the 3:29 mark.

The Dawgs finished the quarter with a 12-3 run to lead 59-35.

The Falcons did outscore Clinton County in the final quarter, but only by two points, as the Dawgs put up 26 points and Monroe put up 28.

Clinton County never lost control of the game past the first quarter and ended the game with an 85-63 win.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Cross 20

Melton 15

Delk 15

Davis 8

Stockton 8

Nuetzman 7

Hay 5

Young 3

Dearborn 2

Poore 2

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) and will be travel to Russell County on Friday night.

Blake Melton went in for a layup during the second half against Monroe County. Melton finished with 15 points as the Dawgs won the game, 85-63.

Braden Stockton made this jumper in the lane and finished the game with eight points as the Dawgs hammered the Falcons of Monroe County, 85-63.