Chamber of Commerce auction boosts local holiday gifting efforts





Sarah Wilson Browning and Christy Stearns accepted a check from the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for one-third of the Chamber banquet benefit auction proceeds to assist in the efforts for the Operation Hometown Christmas Program.

Emily Craig, on behalf of the Clinton County Schools’ Backpack Program, received a check from the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Director Sherry Poore. This was one-third of the Chamber Banquet benefit auction proceeds.

City of Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce accepted the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce check, from Chamber Director Sherry Poore, representing one-third of the benefit auction proceeds at the Chamber of Commerce banquet. The funds will be used to support the Christmas at Home Program.