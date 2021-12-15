City council discusses equipment, other issues

Albany City Council held its final meeting of the 2021 calendar year last Tuesday, December 7, with five of six members present. Various issues, including equipment purchases and needs were discussed during the approximate 40 minute regular session.

Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce first congratulated the Clinton County Cheerleaders on their placement at state competition and wished them luck in the next round of competition that was held last Friday, December 10.

The mayor then announced the employee Christmas dinner would be held this coming Thursday, December 16, at 6 p.m. at Ms. Deb’s Cornerstone Restaurant.

Also during opening remarks and announcements, the mayor informed the public that the annual Christmas at Home program is now underway, noting the city will be serving the elderly this year.

They will be distributing food baskets as well as gifts.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop items off at Albany City Hall. Items needed, other than food, include such things as throws, socks, body wash gift sets and more. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

It was then announced the city had purchased a much needed backhoe for the water department, primarily through the work of councilmen Reed Sloan and Gene Ferrill and the mayor.

They discussed the need for purchasing a trailer to haul the equipment, which was estimated between $7,000 to $10,000 and could possibly be purchased with ARPA (or Covid relief) funding the city has received over the past year.

Monarch Engineer David Bowles then gave a brief update on some ongoing projects, including the Bald Rock water project and others, noting all were on schedule, but still awaiting federal paperwork being approved.

Albany Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Roeper presented the mayor and council with information on a new tanker truck he would like to see somehow funded for the fire department.

Roeper noted that the $313,000 tanker was only a 2,000 gallon truck, compared to the 3,000 gallon truck now in use, but noted it could be maneuvered in tight locations, allowing it to get in and out of areas where there are fires, accidents, etc.

The fire chief noted that water shuttle runs, that had been around 234 per year, had risen to 637 so far this year with the department using their tankers to haul needed water to Bald Rock residents.

“Several repairs have been done to our tanker trucks, but several more are needed,” said Roeper.

It was noted the water shuttles, sometimes up to four or five a day, were an expense to the water department, as well as causing damage and repairs to fire trucks.

Roeper said that if a new tanker truck could be secured, the old truck could be given for use to the water department for them to haul their own water, freeing up firefighters in emergency situations.

Kenneth Delk, with the Albany Water Department, again said they have no idea where the water (in the Bald Rock and surround areas) is going.

Bowles stated it could be for different reasons, including yet undetected leaks or stolen water, which he said the latter would be like “looking for a needle in a hay stack.”

City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith asked Bowles whether or not the new lines that will be installed during the Bald Rock water line project would help. Bowles said they could only find water theft problems if it ran along the same lines where the new lines will be going.

Delk told the council that the water department could not supply water to the residents in the area if not for the fire department.

Roeper also added that other than the need for a new tanker truck, in the future, the (fire) department would still be looking at a lot of expenses since a lot of their equipment was purchased at the same time and is now getting old and in need or repairs and/or replacement.

It was also noted by Brett England, who trains firefighters in Albany and other areas, that “the fire department is not thought of unless they are needed.”

Mayor Pierce told Roeper and other firemen present that he would check with the Lake Cumberland AD District to see if they could find any grants or other funding available to help with the purchase of the new tanker.

Other possible funding options were also discussed during the fire chief’s request to the council.

Councilman Ferrill thanked the fire department for their work, especially for their water shuttles to the residents of the Bald Rock and surrounding areas that are low on water.

In other business:

* Councilperson Sarah Browning noting the state’s opiod funding that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had discussed during a recent visit to Albany.

She noted that last year, Clinton County had recorded approximately seven deaths due to opiod overdose and suggested the city try and tap into some of the federal funds being spent to help curb the crisis.

* Browning also noted the local Salvation Army was out in force and invited anyone who wanted to volunteer an hour or two as a “bell ringer” to do so at participating businesses. They will be out through this Saturday, December 18.

She also said that OHC (Operation Hometown Christmas) had already identified 122 families to assist in their second annual program this year (as of last week’s meeting.)

Smith reiterated that the Christmas at Home program targeted the elderly in need of food and other supplies.

* Albany Police Chief Mark Bell then informed the council that the department needed new tasers and ammunition, as well as an Arms Instructor.

Without the necessity of a vote, Mayor Pierce told the police chief to hire a new instructor and proceed to order both new tasers (at least seven–one per officer) and as much ammunition as needed.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4, at City Hall and is open to the public.