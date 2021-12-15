One drug related arrest

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Dennis Isaac Lee, 22, of Albany, was arrested on Saturday, December 11, 2021, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos.

Lee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); speeding; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of marajuana; possession of drug paraphernalia

Lee was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.