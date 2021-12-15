Hometown Christmas making final charge

Posted December 15, 2021 at 1:16 pm

Clinton County Cooperative Extension Agent Christy Stearns, center, was directing traffic Monday morning, giving instructions to a group of volunteer students from Clinton County High School, while behind her, other volunteers were busy sorting and separating toys and supplies.

Tables inside the Extension Office Conference rooms were filled with toys, clothing and other items that had been donated to the local Hometown Christmas program this year.

Distribution to local deserving families will begin within the next few days.