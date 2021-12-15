Fiscal court holds call meeting last Thursday

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a just over half hour special call meeting last Thursday afternoon, December 9, with five of six magistrates present.

The court heard one presentation and voted on three items of business that were on the agenda.

After approving one cash transfer, that being $10,000 to the jail checking account from the Occupation Fund, a representative from Windstream gave a presentation and fielded a few questions from court members.

The slide show presentation dealt with fiber optic cable lines and broadband service the company may be able to offer in the county, but at a cost most magistrates felt would be unaffordable to most areas.

Some questions were asked about running the service to more remote areas of the county, for example the Huntersville area and others. The cost to run fiber optic and broadband to those areas would likely be unaffordable.

No action was taken by the court following the presentation.

Earlier, DuoCounty had made a similar presentation to the court.

Austin Rains, who now runs Rains Towing and Recovery Service, spoke to the court, requesting his business be put on the county’s rotation as a wrecker/towing service provider.

The court voted unanimously to approve Rains’ request, meaning the county will now have four such wrecker services in its rotation to answer calls from emergency personnel, law enforcement, etc. when vehicles have to be towed from a scene.

The fiscal court will hold its regular monthly meeting this Thursday, December 16, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting is open to the general public.

Also, the annual county employee Christmas dinner will return this year and will be held Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.