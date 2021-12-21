Bulldogs are 7-0 in season





The Bulldogs didn’t waste any time Monday night against Monterey, Tennessee in its opening round of the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic held at Lindle Castle Gymnasium. With the win Monday night, the Dawgs moved to 7-0 on the season.

Clinton County 90

Monterey 63

During the first four minutes of the game, Clinton County jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Monterey.

Clinton County’s offense found its groove finally, after struggling during the past few games.

By the end of the first quarter, Clinton County had pretty much sealed the game with a 24-10 lead and complete control of the game.

Clinton County averaged 22.5 points per quarter during the contest.

The Dawgs started out the second quarter with a 10-0 run in the first two minutes, 34-10.

Monterey put up five points over the next two minutes to get to the 4:10 mark in the second quarter.

The Dawgs then put together a 7-2 run for a 41-17 lead. By halftime, Clinton County led by 21 points, 43-22.

The second half went much the same way for the Dawgs as its offense continued to dominate.

At the end of the quarter, Clinton County reached a 17 point lead, 64-47.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County posted 26 points during the eight minutes of play. Head Coach Todd Messer emptied his bench, allowing every player to get on the floor.

By the time the final buzzer had sounded, Clinton County picked up win number seven by a final of 90-63.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Cross 22

Delk 18

Melton 12

Stockton 10

Hay 7

Davis 5

Young 5

Dearborn 4

Tucker 3

Burchett 2

Oesterreicher 2

Clinton County 51

Russell County 45

The Clinton County Bulldogs moved to 6-0 with a win Friday night over the Lakers of Russell County.

Russell County went into Friday night’s game at the 0-5 mark.

The game started out with a basket by Nick Delk for a quick 2-0 lead.

Russell County then hit two free throws and a field goal for a two point advantage.

Clinton County’s Eli Dearborn tied the score at the 4:40 mark, but the Lakers had other plans as back-to-back baskets put Russell County up by four with 3:50 on the clock, 8-4.

Clinton County has been lacking on the offensive end of the floor for the past couple of games, but find ways to make up for it. The Bulldogs tied the score at eight points on back-to-back field goals, but a Russell County field goal put the Lakers up by two.

The game went back and forth for the remainder of the first quarter, but a couple of three pointers in the final minutes of the period saw Russell County take a 16-12 lead over the Dawgs.

The second quarter went much the same way as both teams fought for the lead.

The Dawgs did manage to make up some points by halftime to trail by one point at the break, 26-25.

During the third quarter, Clinton County got up to a five point lead at 37-32, but two foul shots and a field goal late in the period saw the Lakers cut the lead to one point going into the fourth quarter, 37-36.

Clinton County continued to struggle from the floor in the final quarter, but held its own on defense in order to create space on the scoreboard.

The Dawgs managed to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter and hold the Lakers to only nine during the entire eight minutes of play.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County held on to win by a final score of 51-45.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Delk 18

Davis 12

Hay 9

Cross 7

Melton 3

Stockton 2

Clinton County 62

Cumberland County 40

What should have been a first half continuous clock turned into a battle during the first half on Tuesday night as the Dawgs hosted Cumberland County.

Clinton County jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a field goal by Cohen Davis and a three pointer by Blake Melton, but Cumberland County hit back-to-back three pointers for a 6-5 lead over the Dawgs.

Clinton County finished the quarter with a 6-2 run for an 11-8 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Braden Stockton added a basket in the opening minute of the second quarter for a 13-8 lead, but Cumberland County came back and cut the lead to one point, 13-12, with 3:45 on the clock.

The Dawgs finished the quarter with a 7-2 run for a 20-14 halftime score.

The third quarter went much better for the Dawgs, yet their play wasn’t anywhere near their potential displayed in other games this season.

The Dawgs reached a double digit lead at the 3:35 mark, 31-21, as Clinton County picked up the pace on defense to get baskets from steals.

With 10 seconds remaining in the period, a steal by Delk led to a two handed dunk for a 35-24 lead.

The final quarter saw Clinton County really start to pull away as the first basket of the period put the Dawgs up by 13, 37-24.

Clinton County grabbed a 20 plus point lead at the 3:20 mark on a basket by Stockton, 53-31, and cruised to the end, picking up the 62-40 victory.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Delk 18

Davis 17

Stockton 10

Cross 7

Oesterreicher 3

Hay 3

Melton 3

Dearborn 1

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, too late for press deadline, in the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic.

Those scores and highlights will appear in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.