Marshall Butler, 72, of Portland, Indiana, formerly of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Persimmon Ridge Healthcare in Portland. He was born in New Castle, Indiana, the son of George and Lucille Franklin Butler. He was retired from Russell Stover Candy in Cookesville, Tennessee.

Surviving are two brothers, Alvin Butler of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Dale Butler of Portland; two sisters, Knoxie Shepherd of Portland, and June Tallent of Dennington, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be given to Temple Baptist Church in Dunkirk, Indiana. Online condolences at www.bairdfreeman.com

Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, of Portland, Indiana, was in charge of arrangements.