Herman W. Hatfield, 91, of Albany, Kentucky , passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Pickett Co Care and Rehabilitation in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

He was a member of Walnut Grove Church, and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Marcum Hatfield, Albany, and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.