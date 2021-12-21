Rebecca Ann Butler Witham, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence.

She was a member of Highway Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Witham; four daughters, Susan Delk of Jamestown, Tennessee, Stephanie Delk Covert of Somerset, Kentucky, Vickie Finkes of Ohio, and Tonya Holland of Kentucky; three sons, Jeff (Karen) Avery, of Burkesville , Kentucky, Randy (Stephanie) Avery, Albany, Daniel (Lauren) Witham, of Louisville; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren

Services were held Sunday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m. at Highway Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Bobby Grant and Bro. Greg Keller officiating. Burial followed in Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.