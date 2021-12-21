Richard James Fryman, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at the V.A. Medical Center, in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born Montgomery County, Kentucky, the son of Robert and Marie Rankin Fryman.

He was of the Baptist faith, member of Stony Point Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, former State Representative from 1980 until 1984, a self employed Insurance Agent, and a professional boxer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Lee McWhorter Fryman; siblings, Roy Fryman, Frank Fryman, Mike Fryman, and Barbara Lee Fryman.

He is survived by his children, Jeffery (Gail) Fryman of Albany, Kentucky, Michael Gregory Fryman of Somerset, Kentucky; brother, Joe (Lana) Fryman of Paris, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jeremy (Beth) Fryman, Alexandria (Alex) Eaton, Jessica (John) Wallen, John Fryman; great-grandchildren, Jett, Jagger, Beckett, Ace, A.J., Arie, Noah,;along several other family members, and a host of friends.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Larry Brown officiating.

Burial followed in McWhorter Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky ,was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.