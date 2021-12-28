Dawgs win Twin Lakes Holiday Classic

Team heads to Las Vegas with 10-0 record, Messer extends wins total beyond 300

The Clinton County High School boys’ varsity basketball team, shown above with the varsity cheerleaders, coaching and support staff, along with the championship trophy the team earned following a four-game win stretch in last week’s Bulldog hosted Twin Lakes Holiday Classic Christmas Tournament.

A point based event, Clinton County defeated the Louisville Valley Vikings in the tournament’s final game last Wednesday to earn the championship title.

In addition to Clinton County and Louisville Valley, this year’s tournament also featured teams from Caverna High School, Pulaski County Southwestern High School and Monterey (Tennessee) High School. Clinton County last won the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic in the 2016-17 season (the event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortened basketball season).

Also during last week’s local tournament, Bulldog Head Coach Todd Messer extended his game winning mark at Clinton County High School beyond the 300 mark, picking up his 300th victory in the second game of the Classic, a 64-57 win over the Caverna Colonels Tuesday.

Clinton County finished last week’s tournament with a 10-0 season record going into the Christmas break.

The Bulldogs traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 26, where they are competing in another holiday event, the Las Vegas Prep Championship at Las Vegas High School.

The Lady Bulldogs spent their pre-Christmas floor time competing in the Greenwood Lady Gator Classic in Bowling Green and are competing this week in the Don Franklin Classic hosted by Cumberland County High School. Game details can be found this week in Sports.