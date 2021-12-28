, 81, of Albany, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville.

She was a member of the Nazarene Church, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Velma Perdue; a daughter, Deborah Hagan; her siblings, Bernice (Garvin) Reagon, Beula Perdue, Walter Perdue, Ernest (Mary) Perdue, and Paris (Alene) Perdue.

She is survived by one sister, Bertie Perdue, Albany.

Other local survivors include two nieces, JoAnn Felkins, and Holly Moreland and a sister-in-law, Pauline Perdue.

Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

Services were held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Greg Felkins and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in the Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Dottie C. Askren