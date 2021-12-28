Billy Earl Cowan, 60, of Albany, Kentuicky, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at The Medical Center-Albany.

He was the son of the late Marvin and Nettie Cowan, and a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Seth Cowan and fiancee’ Chelsea Stacy, of Albany; sisters, Wilma Upchurch, of Monticello KY; Mary (Bobby) Taylor; a brother, Richard Hugh Cowan, all of Albany.

Services were held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Huckaby officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.