, 82, of Somerset, Kentucky, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away December 24, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

He was a retired employee for South Kentucky RECC, serving the five county region for over 37 years. Prior to joining SKRECC, he worked as a school teacher for the Clinton County school system. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was survived by his wife Linda Witham Owens; a son Douglas (Megumi) Owens; and a grandson Marcus Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earnest E. and Virginia Dickerson Owens; his step-mother Kate Long Owens; his sister Kathryn Owens Brown; and his half-sister Wonnie June Owens.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Coffey and Bro. Sam Crawford officiating.

Burial will be in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Somerset, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. Thursday until time for services.

The family respectfully requests that for the protection of each visitor masks be worn during both the visitation and funeral service.

Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Eddie Guthrie Owens