, 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of William Ed and Cora Estella (Davidson) Pruitt. She was of the Baptist faith, and a self employed caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Travis Carter; sisters, Robbie Lee Pruitt, Lelar Spears; grandson, Bobby Joe Branham, granddaughter, Jamie Sue Branham.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Ann Branham of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandson, William Martin Branham; step-grandson, Christian Phillip Lange; great-grandchildren, Daniel Martin Branham, Jesse Wade Branham, Sadie Mae Branham, and Delanie Francis Branham.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Larry Spears officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Francis Carter memorial fund, and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Willie Francis Pruitt Carter