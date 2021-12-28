, 71, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away December 18, 2021 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Morris and Imogene Sloan Hatfield and the husband of the late Joy Gibson Hatfield.

He was a former social worker with the Department of Human Resources and a Veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by a son, Donovan Hatfield; two brothers, Larry (Martha) Hatfield, all of Albany and Doug (Shannon) Hatfield, Cookeville, Tennessee; a niece, Laura Bryant, and two nephews, John (Courtney) Hatfield, and Gage Hatfield.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie S. Hatfield