Otis M. Cyphers, age 79, of Ft. Branch, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home.

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky,tThe son of Barlow Cyphers and Sareh Riddle Cyphers.

He retired from Ohio Valley Tool and Dye of Boonville. He was also employed with the Town of Ft. Branch Street Department for 10 years. He was a member of the Ft. Branch Masonic Lodge #696.

He is survived by his;daughter, Ellen (Kelly) Kramer; sister, Elizabeth Stockton; brothers, Charlie (Marian) Cyphers and Hershel (April) Cyphers; grandchildren, Kyle (Kassi) Kramer, Kurt (Brandi) Kramer and Kasey (Lacey) Kramer.

Otis was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen M. French Cyphers.

There will be no public services and burial will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana.

The obituary is provided by Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky.