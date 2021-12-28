Christine Riddle Allen, 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Hegira, Kentucky, the daughter of Baker and Noxie Sell Riddle. She was of the Methodist faith, amember of Palestine United Methodist Church in Clinton County, Kentucky, and was a seamstress for OshKosh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Jr. Poindexter, Beldon Marshall Allen; brothers, Royce Preston Riddle, Euell Prentice Riddle; son-in-law, David Bean.

She is survived by her children, Terry R. Poindexter of O’Fallon, Illinois, Jimmie Poindexter Bean of Burkesville, Kentucky, Libbie Poindexter Drake of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Brenda Pauline Riddle Perdue of Winchester, Kentucky; brother, Larry Keith Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Sarah Bean, Hannah Drake, Megan Drake (Robbie) Gorham, Palmer Drake, Adam Poindexter; step-grandson, Waylon Riddle.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Joe Summers officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Dr., Somerset, Kentucky 42503, in Mrs. Allens’ memory.

