Ashley Brooks Shelton Hicks, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Tristar Southern Hill Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her parents, Dee and Valarie Shelton; her husband, Michael Shane Hicks; two daughters, Makayla Hicks,and Makenzie Hicks; one son, Nathan Hicks; one sister, Jody Marie Stinson, all of Albany

Services were held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns and Bro. Roger Jones officiating.

Burial followed in Cartwright Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to help pay final expenses and may be left at the funeral home.

