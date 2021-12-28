Wayne County Sheriff weekly activity report

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported the following arrest activity during the past week:

Pascuel A. Gaspar, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Clinton County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of no operator’s license.

Gary Hicks, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay on the underlying charge of cultivating in marijuana (less than five plants).

Hicks was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for the charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear.

Tony Edwards, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for false statement to receive benefits.

Gaspar and Hicks were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Edwards were released from custody after posting a bond.

Jacob Ingram, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for burglary-1st degree, stalking-1st degree, unlawful imprisonment-1st degree and menacing.

Constance Duncan, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of prescription not in a proper container. Duncan was also arrested on a Pulaski County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear for a pre-trial conference on the underlying charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cory Neal, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates).

Rachel Neal, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates).

Justice S. Stamper, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on an Adair County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for probable cause on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stamper was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for the charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Amber M. Phillips, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested on two Pulaski County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay on the underlying charges of disorderly conduct-2nd degree, resisting arrest and for failure to appear on the underlying charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting.

Ingram, Duncan, Cory Neal, Rachel Neal, Stamper and Phillips were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

In other enforcement action, Victor Hall, of Monticello, Ky., was served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.

Hall was given a court date to appear.

Chelsie E. Marshall, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for bail jumping-1st degree. Marshall was arrested on five Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of three counts of bail jumping-1st degree, two counts of persistent felony offender-2nd degree, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, theft of identity of another without consent and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Marshall was arrested on five Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of three counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto, criminal mischief-1st degree and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.

Marshall was arrested on a Pulaski County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for bail jumping-1st degree. Marshall was also arrested on a Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of bail jumping-1st degree.,theft of identity of another without consent and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Hartman Godsey, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Pulaski County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay on the underlying charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Marshall and Godsey were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jason R. Coffey, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky Emergency/Domestic Violence Order.

Kosak A. Mingo, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a McCreary County District Court Warrant of Arrest for contempt of court.

Coffey and Mingo were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

In other law enforcement actions, the Sheriff Office served the following Criminal Summons.

Travis Southworth, of Monticello, Ky., was served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for burglary-3rd degree and theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting.

Dickie Wallace, of Monticello, Ky., was served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and a traffic violation.

Southworth and Wallace were given court dates to appear.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics by Deputy James Barnett has resulted in an arrest of a Wayne County man.

On December 27, 2021, Deputy Barnett secured a search warrant for a residence on Vine Street after obtaining illegal narcotics from that residence. At 8:53 pm Deputies Barnett, Jerry Meadows with the assistance of Monticello Police Officer Brandon Bertram executed the search warrant.

The search resulted in four baggies of methamphetamine and one baggie of fentanyl being seized.

Deputy Barnett charged and arrested Shirley L. Martin, of Monticello, Ky,. for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than two grams of methamphetamine) and trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Martin was also arrested on a Clinton County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of three counts of theft by deception-including cold checks.

Martin was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

In other law enforcement actions, the Wayne County Sheriff Office arrested the following.

Bobby L. Jenkins, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 10 drugs unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

David Dixson II, of Albany, Ky., was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for fleeing or evading Police-1st degree (motor vehicle), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license and resisting arrest.

Jenkins and Dixon were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.