Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs take Vegas consolation win

Our Bulldogs made some waves in the desert last week when they traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the 16 team Las Vegas Prep Championship.

To say the team did Clinton County proud would be a huge understatement. The team, coaching staff, and the slew of parents who made the trip to Las Vegas reportedly were the class act of the event and in the end, lost a thriller to the eventual champion, the California St. Joseph Hoops, but followed up with a consolation game last-second win over Las Vegas based Silverado.

While the contest against St. Joseph was the only lop-sided game Clinton County had, eventually losing 68-40, the Dawgs bounced back for the third place claim in a down to the wire, last-second back door layup by Nick Delk for the 48-47 win.

In addition to the basketball experience gained last week in the tournament, the experience of taking in the sights in and around Las Vegas will certainly be one that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Lady Dawgs find some wins in the Don Franklin Classic

Our Lady Bulldogs also participated in their second holiday tourney during the Christmas/New Year’s break, traveling just across the Cumberland River last week to compete in the Cumberland County High School hosted Don Franklin Classic.

Clinton County earned impressive wins over McCreary Central, Warren East and Lexington Christian, losing in their second game of the Classic to Logan County.

Congrats to the Lady Dawgs on a great showing in the Don Franklin Classic.

On to regular season and the All “A”

This week, following the hustle, bustle, and run around of the holidays and holiday tournaments, it’s back to normal basketball activity on the high school level, beginning with two double-headers this week, and then straight into the All “A” Classic competition.

As this week’s column was being completed on Tuesday morning, we were getting ready for the short trip south to neighboring Pickett County, Tennessee, and the double header games with our friendly (most of the time) rivals just down the road.

Then on Friday, Clinton County jumps right back into the 16th District run by hosting Metcalfe County for double-header action, followed by Monday’s trip to Russellville for the first round action of the All “A” Classic.

Whew! Now we’re having fun.

Missed credit

I’m all about giving credit where credit is due, but last week’s issue missed a credit and the buck stops here on that one.

The front page photo of the Bulldgos, cheerleaders, and support staff after winning our own Twin Lakes Holiday Classic was contributed, and I missed putting in the photo credit tag line – so here it is:

Photo by Amanda Messer

And thanks Amanda, as always.