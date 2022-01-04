Dawgs place third in Vegas





The Clinton County Bulldogs had a great fan base last week as the team hopped on a plane and flew to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Prep Championship. Clinton County went 3-1 in the tournament to pick up third place out of 16 teams total. The Dawgs are currently 13-1 on the year.

The Clinton County Bulldogs had a very productive post Christmas tourney run as the team loaded up and headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

As printed in last week’s edition, Clinton County won its first game against Reed, Nevada, 60-48.

The Dawgs then played Foothill and won that game by a final of 52-48, putting Clinton County in the final four of the tournament with two wins.

In the third game, Clinton County ran into a brick wall of sorts against St. Joseph, a team out of California.

In the final game of the tournament, Clinton County was down early in the game, but managed to come back and win in the final seconds to finish the Las Vegas Prep Championship with a third place trophy.

The Dawgs finished the week with a 13-1 record.

Clinton County 48

Silverado, NV 47

Clinton County went in to Thursday’s game against Silverado with a chance to leave Las Vegas with a third place trophy and that’s exactly what they did.

In the beginning of the game, both teams were back and forth for the entire first quarter. By the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at 14.

The second quarter didn’t fare well for the Dawgs as Clinton County only saw two points from Nick Delk and four points from Blake Melton for a total of six second quarter points.

Silverado managed to post 13 second quarter points and grab a seven point lead at halftime, 27-20.

Clinton County’s offense was still lacking somewhat after halftime as the Dawgs only scored nine points during the third quarter, but Silverado was held to only six points during the period, cutting the lead to only four, 33-29.

The fourth quarter is when Clinton County started to make a comeback as Delk scored 15 of his game high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Other points during the fourth quarter came from Adam Hay with a basket and Melton with two free throws.

In the final seconds, with 2.9 on the clock and down by one point, Clinton County inbounded the ball at the half line after getting a five second call on the other team.

An out of bounds play saw Delk curl towards the goal and an alley-oop pass hit Delk on the block, where he put up a shot to win the game, 48-47, and secure a third place finish in the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Delk 23

Melton 9

Cross 9

Hay 4

Davis 3

Clinton County 40

St. Joseph 68

Clinton County’s 12 game win streak ended on Wednesday of last week as the Dawgs took on St. Joseph out of California in the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

St. Joseph ended up winning the tournament against Bonanza 72-68.

Clinton County’s game wasn’t near as close, as the Dawgs found themselves down, 19-11, after the first quarter.

The second quarter didn’t fare as well for the Dawgs either, as Clinton County put up only 10 points during the eight minute period, compared to St. Joseph’s 19 points.

At the half, Clinton County trailed 38-21.

During the third quarter, Clinton County’s offense took a turn for the worse, only scoring six points during the eight minute period. St. Joseph ended up with 19 points in the third quarter to take a 51-27 lead.

The final quarter saw Clinton County outscoring St. Joseph by two, 13-11, but the damage was already done in the previous three quarters. Clinton County dropped its first game of the season by a final score of, 68-40.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 8

Delk 7

Cross 6

Melton 3

Oesterreicher 3

Davis 3

Burchett 2

Hay 2

Tucker 2

Dearborn 2

Young 2

Clinton County 52

Foothill, Nevada 48

Clinton County continued in the winner’s bracket on Tuesday after defeating Reed, Nevada, 60-48 on Monday of last week.

The Dawgs started the game with a 14-8 lead over Foothill with scoring from Cross with two, Delk with three, Melton with seven and Cole Nuetzman with two.

Foothill outscored the Dawgs 11-7 in the second quarter in order to narrow the gap at the half to two points, 21-19.

Both teams turned loose in the third quarter with Clinton County scoring 21 points in the third quarter alone.

Foothill managed to keep the game close with a 20 point quarter of its own to trail by three points,, 42-39.

The final quarter saw points scored from Cross with three, Delk with four, Dearborn with two and one from Hay, for 10 points total in the period.

Foothill managed to score nine points in the quarter, giving Clinton County a close win, 52-48.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Melton 19

Delk 18

Cross 10

Nuetzman 2

Dearborn 2

Hay 1

Clinton County was back in action Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) against Pickett County, Tennessee. The Dawgs will also be at home Friday night to host Metcalfe County. That game is scheduled to tip off following the Lady Dawgs’ game.

Above is a team photo made following Clinton County’s win over Silverado, 48-47. Clinton County placed third in the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Nick Delk and Blake Melton were named to the Las Vegas Prep Championship All Tournament Team last week following the Dawgs’ final game in Las Vegas. Clinton County went 3-1 in the tournament and picked up third place overall out of 16 teams.